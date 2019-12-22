Welcome to my place. . . Brisbane

Cormac Molloy is originally from Tipperary town. He moved to Brisbane in January 2011 and his girlfriend Sandie, who is now his wife, joined him there that May. The couple planned to do a year or so in Australia “to see how it went", but after two babies, Maddi (4) and Harry (3), and almost nine years, “we are still here!” He is a carpenter by trade, works mainly indoors in high rises, hence he says he has no tan. Molloy captains the Gap FC soccer team in the Brisbane Premier League and has done so for seven seasons. He says the club is like a family – “a bit like home”.

What do you like about living in Brisbane?

The weather is the major pull for me. Summer is roasting and pool weather for months on end. But winter is my favourite, it’s a little chilly in mornings, but stunning all day there after. The people are great here and as a city, Brisbane is very easy to get around. In my opinion, paradise is an arm’s throw anywhere in Brisbane. We are very very lucky to call this place home and love it here. The kids are in a wonderful place to have a great life, but that does not stop me from missing home almost every other week.

Where is the first place you bring people to when they visit Brisbane?

We bring people into Southbank, a free man-made beach in the city which is stunning. The Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast are an hour away and we take people to the beaches there. Also down The Gold Coast are the world famous theme parks with endless hours of fun in each. Closer to home, there’s Walkabout Creek in The Gap and that’s a giant reservoir with a beautiful area to walk around and explore (also free).

Things to do in Brisbane, are...

There are bus tours and boat tours of the city to see the sites which are very good and the Loop bus is actually free. And on board the Loop you get a commentary of the history of the city. That helps.

Where do you recommend for a great meal that gives a flavour of Brisbane?

Food wise, for a real taste of Brisbane there’s the Breakfast Creek hotel with great steaks and more famously a XXXX beer on the wood which is absolutely stunning in the warm weather and very famous. More exotic with wonderful steaks is Moo Moo restaurant in the city itself.

Where is the best place to get a sense of Brisbane’s role in history?

Go on the Loop then take it from there. You will be guided to something that piques your interest.

What should visitors save room in their suitcase for after a visit to Brisbane?

If I was to recommend one thing to bring back it would be Tim Tams, a wonderful chocolate biscuit kind of like a Penguin Bar but different.