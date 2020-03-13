The Big Irish Quiz 2020

Test your Irishology and win prizes that can be sent anywhere in the world - What’s a J-1? Where was Peig’s other leg?

Eoin Butler

 

Where was Joxer driving to in Christy Moore’s song? Could Kate Bush play soccer for the Republic of Ireland under the granny rule? And what’s the full title of Peig Sayers’s 1936 autobiography?

If you know the answers to these and the rest of our 50 questions, you could win a hamper of Irish books worth €250 from Kennys.ie, Ireland’s largest online bookshop, with free delivery worldwide. Kennys.ie is the online store of Kenny’s Bookshop in Galway. The closing date is Monday, March 23rd, 2020, at 10pm GMT, and the winner will be announced in the Irish Times Magazine on Saturday, April 4th, 2020. You can read the competition’s terms and conditions here.

If you are reading this on the app, click here to play.  

Best of luck!

The Big Irish Quiz 2020

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.