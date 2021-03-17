St Patrick’s Day abroad: ‘In Sydney I’m going to a party at a mate’s, then an all-day event’

This week we asked what you’ll be doing today – a St Patrick’s Day like no other – wherever you are in the world. Here’s what you told us

I’ll be wearing an Aran sweater and start the day with a nice bit of coddle, having queued for an hour or two outside Dunnes. I’ll then proceed to binge-watch The Quiet Man, The Field and, to try to lighten the mood, Darby O’Gill and the Little People. Given the restrictions, I’ll just spend the rest of the evening cooped up inside, eating cuts of bacon, drinking whiskey and tearfully singing “By a lonely prison wall...” I might end with A Prayer at Bedtime. St Patrick’s Day? Groundhog Day more like. – Hughie Byrne, Ballymahon, Co Longford

Going to a party at a mate’s and on Sunday going to a Paddy’s Day festival all-day event. Excited! – Neil Sturdy, Sydney, Australia

Celebrating with my son, who turns five on St Patrick’s Day. Being born in Australia, he doesn’t really understand why we all wear green on his birthday. – Janet Jordan, Brisbane, Australia

St Patrick’s Day: Ryan Kidd with the cookies he’s baked to share with his class in New Zealand

My 11-year-old son, Ryan, has been busy baking 32 green cookies with white chocolate chips to share with his class at Mount Maunganui Intermediate School on St Patrick’s Day. We’ve been living in New Zealand for eight years and can’t wait until the time comes when travelling is once again a normal part of life, so we can fly back to Cork and hug all our family and friends. Happy St Patrick’s Day, everyone. – Emma, Sam, Ryan, Zoe and Amy Kidd, Tauranga, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand

I might sit in my living room. Or maybe in the kitchen... I have not decided yet. I am very excited to decide later during the day, though. – Goran Guksic

St Patrick’s Day: Sheila Campion’s children, Tara and Killian, with the cupcakes they made last year, just after French schools shut

St Patrick’s Day is always a day when I feel a little bit homesick, but it is also usually a day when I really enjoy celebrating being Irish! Before I had children the tradition was for myself, my husband and our friends (both Irish and French) to go to the local Irish pub and have a bit of craic. Now things are a bit different, but we still celebrate it in some form or another. When my kids, Tara and Killian, were small I used to send them into the creche with green fairy cakes – and this tradition has continued. The kids now help me make the buns and they love it, which is great as I really want them to feel that they are Irish as well as French. Last year the schools had just shut before March 17th, so we just made the cupcakes at home. The kids’ school is closed on Wednesdays, so they will bring the fairy cakes in on Thursday instead. I also have a few Irish treats to open from a package that my family recently sent over from Ireland. My daughter’s teacher has asked her to do a presentation on St Patrick on Friday too. We usually decorate the house a bit in green and I’ll have some Irish music playing. My husband, Jérôme, will more than likely have a Guinness or two and my bottle of Baileys might get dusted off for the occasion. Bonne fête de la St Patrick! – Sheila Campion, Brittany, France

Same as we’ve done for the past year... looking at the same four walls. Happy St Patrick’s Day to you all! – Siobhan Hogan Hamid, Glasgow, Scotland

Lá Fhéile Pádraig: Johnny Ó Flannagáin le Rossa agus Aodhla

Although we’re not abroad, it certainly feels like we are sometimes. We are all in the same boat but we’re not – that’s just another Covid cliche. Our boat has two nurses and two young children in it. The annual trip to the Liberty Belle on Francis Street in Dublin for crisps and jelly juice has been cancelled, again. The children, young as they are – Rossa is five and Aodhla is three – know no different. On today’s menu will be another masterclass by Mammy, who will be working, on how to get healthy food into the children. Cad é an scéal? Faic, an cac céanna, lá difriúl. Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona daoibh. Bíodh lá maith agaibh cibé áit atá sibh. – Muintir Úi Fhlannagáin: Johnny, Deirdre, Rossa agus Aodhla, Baile Átha Cliath

Missing home desperately but still got to do a fun shamrock run/walk with Gillian Woods, my Irish friend. We’re connected with the runninghome.ie initiative to virtually run the distance from our current location to home. It’s great to know others are on the same boat and raising funds for a good cause. Holding out hope to make it home this summer if safe. Miss family a lot. – Gráinne O’Malley, Maryland, United States

Oh, I might go to my back garden for a change. – John O’Connor, Dublin

It may seem rather tame, but we will have a little party in our apartment in Abu Dhabi around 5pm or 6pm local time, involving green, white and gold cupcakes and balloons for the children and some bubbly (and cakes) for the adults. We will put on some traditional Irish music and have a go at doing a few jigs and reels. Earlier in the day, I might tune into St Patrick’s Mass live from St Mary’s in Mallow, where I hail from, and pray for our beautiful country, its people and all my loved ones. God bless. – John Gaffney, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

I am a Dubliner living in Chandler, southwest of Phoenix, where I volunteer with the Irish Cultural Center. We had an amazing virtual event on Saturday with music, poetry and guests from local and international artists. We will also celebrate on Wednesday, including lighting our castle up in green. – Leslie Thompson, Arizona, United States