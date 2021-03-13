St Patrick’s Day 2021: Test your Irishology knowledge in our prize quiz

Where’s the Lake Isle of Inishfree? What’s a shemozzle? And who captained the Irish Rover?

Eoin Butler

Where’s the Lake Isle of Inishfree? What’s a shemozzle to the GAA? And who was the captain of the Irish Rover?

If you know the answers to these and the rest of our 30 questions, you could win two nights’ bed and breakfast, with dinner on one night, for two people sharing at Rosleague Manor, courtesy of Ireland’s Blue Book.

Rosleague Manor is a beautiful Georgian house in woodlands overlooking Ballinakill Bay, in Co Galway, 2km from Connemara National Park. Ireland’s Blue Book is a collection of Irish country-house hotels, manor houses, castles and restaurants across the island of Ireland.

The closing date is Monday, March 22nd, 2021, at 10pm GMT. The winner will be announced in the Irish Times Magazine on April 3rd. You can read the competition’s terms and conditions here.

If you are reading this on the Irish Times app, click here to play.

Best of luck!

St Patrick’s Day 2021: Test your Irishology knowledge

