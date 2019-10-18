Returning home in crisis: ‘Many fear being judged a failure’

All eyes are on Britain at the moment. The EU and UK negotiators agreed a final deal in Brussels this week and now the focus turns to the Commons vote on Saturday. We’ve asked our Irish readers living in Britain to share their views. Our most popular story in Abroad this week was on the new report about the struggles Irish emigrants returning home in crisis face. The report, written by Crosscare, called for more protection for emigrants returning in vulnerable circumstances such as domestic violence, homelessness, illness and deportation: “I try not to let my children see me cry. Some days it is hard.” The research showed many emigrants in these circumstances don’t contact family or friends for fear of being judged a “failure”.

Our most popular story today is about a Limerick man who is unknown in Ireland but a revered and celebrated figure among millions around the world. Also in our most read this week is an article from Dubliner Anna O’Carroll about life behind the camera and living in New York: “Every single Irish person I’ve encountered here seem to just be excelling at whatever it is they’re doing,” she says. “There was this palpable energy here that I just fell in love with.” We learned from Michael Gannon why thousands of Poles speak English with a Roscommon accent. Michael emigrated in the 1980s when Ireland “wasn’t the best place to be” and went on a series of adventures. Sean Rogers shares that he tells people he has been 20 years in the US but that is not the truth. “I’m a liar,” he confesses. “Twenty years is the mark I can’t get past.”

Our Extraordinary Emigrants story this week from Nathan Mannion is about a murdered Carlow man who shaped the silent movie era of Hollywood. Filmmaker William Desmond Taylor, who directed almost 60 movies, died after he was shot in the back in his own home. Finally, Kieran Fahey writes about his move from Ballsbridge in Dublin to South Bend in the US. He says for a relatively small city, the place has a lot going on. “South Bend is well-known for being home to the ‘Fighting Irish’ of the University of Notre Dame,” he says.

