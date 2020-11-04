Readers in US: Share your reaction to the US election results

Who did you vote for? Who do you think will win? What’s the mood like where you live? Let us know

A voter walks toward a polling location on election day in Austin, Texas. - Americans voted on Tuesday under the shadow of a surging coronavirus pandemic to decide whether to reelect Republican Donald Trump, one of the most polarising presidents in US history, or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. Photograph: Jason Connolly / AFP

As results of the presidential election roll in from te United States, The Irish Times is looking to hear from our readers living there.

Who did you vote for? Are you staying up through the night to watch the results? What is the mood like where you are? Are you relieved and joyful, or disappointed, angry or worried?

You can send us your thoughts, opinions and observations using this form. Please include a little information about you - if you emigrated from Ireland, when and where you are from originally, where you live now, and how you voted. You may attach a photograph of yourself, or a picture related to the election, if you wish.

A selection of submissions will be published on irishtimes.com.

If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to access the form.

Thank you.

