No lockdown: An Irishwoman on Sweden’s unusual response to coronavirus

The coronavirus has become a global pandemic but I’m living in a country that has taken a different approach to most others. I’m from Galway and moved to Sweden to pursue my masters in Lund University last September. Sweden is providing me with an excellent education and I’m grateful to be here. However, I’ve found the lack of action on taking tougher measures to combat the Covid-19 spreading to be puzzling. I sometimes feel I’m living another life in another world compared to life at home in Ireland.

Sweden has introduced some measures to curb the spread coronavirus but done so much more slowly. Also the measures introduced are ones that are less stringent than Ireland and other countries in Europe.

There is no complete lockdown here as there is in Ireland. Gyms, primary schools and beauty salons remain open. Bars and restaurants have also remained open with the limitation that you can only get table service. I don’t think this measure is effective as people can still gather in groups and spread the virus. Social distancing in some places such as small cafes is practically impossible due to their size. Earlier this week the Swedish government banned gatherings of more than 50 people (revised down from 500). My university courses are now online although the university library remains open (with social distancing measures in place) and a ban has been placed on visiting nursing homes.

A street in the Sodermalm district of Stockholm, Sweden last Wednesday. Photograph: Jessica Gow/EPA

Sweden announced its strongest measures to date two days such as limiting the number of customers in a shop and encouraging social distancing. The question remains whether these new restrictions will be too little too late.

There have been 5,466 confirmed cases and 282 deaths recorded at the time of writing. There are at present many more deaths linked to the virus here than at home in Ireland. Although the population of Sweden is larger at 10.1 million, the rate of death per million is also higher than Ireland at the moment. The actual figure of infected people is also estimated to be higher due to the limited testing of vulnerable groups. The government has asked its public health agency to increase testing of the virus. This step would prevent people who have the virus but who are asymptomatic from going to work.If the virus is not contained in Sweden it will, as it has in other countries, lead to a public health emergency. Indeed, no public health system is equipped to deal with so many cases at the same time.

Before social distancing was advised this week going to the supermarket was an extremely stressful experience for me. I hadn't seen anyone practicing social distancing in the supermarket before this announcement. People have also been walking closely together on the streets and I haven't seen anyone wearing masks.

People exercise at an outdoor gym in a public park in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday. Photograph: Jessica Gow/EPA

As Lund is a student city there are less people around at the moment. Most students have returned back home in Sweden and are completing their studies there. Although this is the case I do feel like the photographs of the empty streets in Dublin would be in contrast to images of people going about their lives here.

Sweden’s approach has been explained by its decentralised government - it is the public health agency which decides these matters as it is an independent body. The government states that it is following expert advice. However, I find it a bit odd for me that their expert advice is not in line with the advice that is given across Europe by other health authorities. This body has not escaped criticism within Sweden. The main criticism has been that not enough was being done to prevent people travelling during Easter to ski resorts in northern Sweden. These resorts have now closed for business as of Wednesday - mitigating that criticism.

The Swedish approach has also been explained by people’s trust in their government and their trust in each other as people who are expected to behave reasonably. A lot of Swedes I’ve talked to feel that if the government needed them to act there indeed would be more severe measures in place and they would follow them. A lot of people are also in voluntary isolation at the moment. They rely on each other’s common sense. But as the saying goes, common sense is not generally common. I was especially struck by this as someone tried to shake my hand to introduce themselves today. In my opinion awareness of how deadly this virus is has not penetrated people’s minds.

I’m not worried about catching coronavirus as I'm not in a risk group and have been self isolating. I’m more worried about people carelessly transmitting the virus to one another and to people in risk groups.

The Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven has stated that measures may come in the future with short notice in his address to the nation on the March 22nd. Although some stricter measures are being introduced now, I wonder if it is enough to stop the spread of the virus as much as possible. It will become apparent in the future if it is indeed too little too late. If Sweden has reacted too late, I fear it will have had catastrophic effects on human lives.