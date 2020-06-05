‘New York looks and sounds like a war zone’, says Irish residents

The atmosphere in New York this week has been described as “chilling” and akin to a “war zone” by Irish people living in the city, as protests against the killing of George Floyd continue in the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters have taken to the streets for 10 consecutive days across the US demonstrating against the death of Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis.

Many of the marches have been peaceful, but some have turned violent, with rioting and looting reported in cities including New York.

Protesters gathered to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd on top of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on Thursday. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty

“New York looks and sounds like a war zone at the minute,” said Tom O’Sullivan, a 26-year-old from Kilgarvan in Co Kerry who moved to the city from London eight months ago to work in investment banking.

“All the premises near where I live in the East Village have been boarded up, shops closed early if not completely. Any of the recovering businesses that had just reopened to offer takeaway food and drinks after two months of Covid-lockdown have just been shuttered.”

Tom O’Sullivan works in investment banking in New York.

Premises in Soho and the Bowery area of Manhattan were ransacked last Sunday night. Mr O’Sullivan described how he saw glass from broken windows all over the streets. “Any business that was left thereafter ensured they were boarded up.”

He believes the looting has been targeted, with “gangs on bikes” stoking out high end stores like Nike, Addidas, Moncler, Apple, Best Buy and Microsoft in the midtown area, away from the peaceful protests.

Sirens and helicopters

Paul O’Dwyer, a 56-year-old immigration lawyer from Co Kilkenny, lives in lower Manhattan, which is under curfew from 8pm to 5am. He described similar scenes.

“Almost all buildings with glass-windowed storefronts are boarded up with plywood. The only sound at night is police sirens and helicopters. In the early evening you see police vehicles moving around in convoys and everyone immediately becomes tense, it is quite chilling,” he said.

Mr O’Dwyer attended a peaceful rally on Monday night.

Immigration lawyer Paul O’Dwyer, originally from Co Kilkenny, has lived in New York since 1987.

“The marchers were young and angry and all races. We stopped outside the local police precinct, which was surrounded by barricades with police in riot gear visible just inside the entrance. No police came out to show support or take a knee, which would’ve been a huge gesture.”

He believes the protests would be much bigger if it wasn’t for coronavirus.

“Many New Yorkers have left the city for second homes since March, and many others support the protests but are afraid of getting sick.”

New York governor Andrew Cuomo expressed concern this week that the demonstrations could accelerate the spread of the virus, and urged protesters to get tested.

Alison Gibney, who lives in Queens, attended a vigil in nearby Astoria Park, “in a large open space with social distancing and masks. It was incredibly peaceful”.

The city is huge, and there are only certain pockets that have trouble, in Manhattan and Brooklyn

She said that as a former on-camp member of the Occupy Wall Street movement, she doesn’t object to social disobedience, but decided not to attend the larger demonstrations in the city because she has a young additional needs son.

“Despite living on the same street as the largest public housing in the US [Ravenswood and Queensbridge Houses] with majority African-American population, people were calm. Our community had been hard hit by coronavirus deaths. People could not attend the funerals. There was little appetite for more pain, and a depressing sense of acceptance that these police killings would continue regardless.”

Peaceful protests take place daily in Queens, she said, where their representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez attends and hands out masks.

“People obey the curfew here. Manhattan is a different story.”

New York police epartment officers stand in formation after arresting multiple protesters marching after curfew on Fifth Avenue on Thursday. Photograph: John Minchillo/AP

‘Through hell’

Paul Finnegan, chief executive of the New York Irish Center in Queens, agrees.

“The city is huge, and there are only certain pockets that have trouble, in Manhattan and Brooklyn, ” he said. Queens, which has a large Irish population, has not seen much rioting so far. “Personally, I don’t feel unsafe.”

Mr Finnegan, who came from Co Galway to live in New York in 1986, married Rosa, a woman from the Dominican Republic, in 1997. They have two mixed-race children aged 20 and 15.

“The Irish in NY have become a much more tolerant group in recent decades,” he said. “I have always found living in New York that people have accepted my wife in my world and me in her world. I would say there is a growing population of mixed race children in this town that are half Irish.”

The New York Irish Center is just one of a number of organisations that have come together under the Sláinte 2020 initiative to help Irish people in the city impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, financially or otherwise, supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

During a virtual conference with 80 leaders from the Irish community in New York last month, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney acknowledged that “New York has been through hell” as the world’s epicentre of the virus. More than 30,000 people have now died in the city after contracting Covid-19.

“We’re with you, we’re suffering together and I know this is a very tough time for you to be away from home,” he said.

Mr Finnegan said there has been a slowdown in requests for help from the Irish community in the past week or two, as businesses start to reopen after the lockdown, and construction ramps up again. But he believes a number of undocumented Irish people may have been forced to return to Ireland in recent weeks, having lost their jobs and with no financial or social welfare supports.

“We have dealt with a few cases where people have gone home, and are not sure if it is a broader phenomenon just yet,” he said.