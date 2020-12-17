‘My tubes of Irish sausages and pudding always show up like munitions on the airport X-ray machine’

Simon Blake is originally from Dublin, but now lives in central Munich with his wife Niamh and their three daughters Julia, 11, April, 9 and Nina, 5. He is marketing director for a US tech company

Weißwurst, Bockwurst, Bratwurst… Germany and especially Bavaria, where we live, is known for its great sausage selection, but Irish breakfast sausages have never made it onto the list. To overcome this I have always stocked up on frozen pork products prior to leaving Ireland as a means of getting some sausages and pudding when I am back in Germany. Luggage is always inspected in Dublin airport as my usual four tubes of pudding and 32 sausages show up like munitions on the X-ray.

Leaving Dublin in November 2008 with my six-months pregnant and incredibly sick wife, two suitcases and a cat was, in hindsight, a high-risk decision. I was asked by friends whether I had tripped over the wire and pulled out the plug in the airport - their jovial reference to the Irish economy’s rapid decline at the time - but our move was not economic, it was lifestyle-motivated. I felt incredibly fortunate. however, that we were able to observe Ireland’s financial crisis from afar.

While rules are typically fair here, the absence of any bending of them requires a high level of tongue-biting

Germany and Munich is a great place to live. Everything works as it should, it is very family oriented, it has every outdoor and indoor recreational pursuit imaginable on your doorstep. The weather is great here and it is safe, clean and financially strong.

Precision of operation, however, does not come without a cost. While rules are typically fair here, the absence of any bending of them and some people’s temperament in enforcing them can at times require a high level of tongue-biting. This is made easier when you can’t argue back like you can in your mother tongue.

This divergence of approaches becomes great fodder for conversation for the Irish community here, a community we largely stoically avoided for years until our two eldest daughters started Irish dancing.

Every Saturday before Covid pushed it online, a group of mums and dads who are mainly Irish, but also many who have married Irish partners or have some connection came together. There is Liam from London, Caroline from Carlow, Lise from lovely Dalkey and many more. It was a great 1.5-hour session weekly where we could discuss everything going on “at home” and share the week’s annoying/funny anecdotes of being tutted at for cycling the wrong way on a cycle lane or for making a slight error of wording in a job interview and telling the interviewer we had brought our “Lebensmittel” (groceries) instead of our “Lebenslauf” (CV) with us

And so it came to pass that I met I a fine young Irish gentleman of the name Mick, who most people called “Mick”. Realising he was the proprietor of a hostelry of an Irish nature in Munich, I enquired early on about his ability to acquire Irish pork products. “You can’t get them Simon,” was his what I assumed was regular brush-off after years of being asked that very question by self-serving people like me. Undeterred, I continued to ask the same question at random intervals, after being encouraged by the production of a catering box of Tayto at one of the Irish dancing parties. “Not possible” was again the answer.

In 2020 with the sensible and practical option being not going home to Ireland for a year due to everything virus-related, not seeing family was coming a close second to not getting sausages on the trip home.

Remember Mick? On November 28th, I got a WhatsApp from him. “Simon, I can get Irish sausages and bacon. You can only buy in bulk - 4kg boxes. They’re going off soon, so the person I know needs to shift then quick.” Two days later we did the drop at his boozer then sped home to make sure they didn’t defrost and spoil. My freezer was 50 per cent cleared as thankfully my incredible incredibly forgiving wife is vegetarian, so there is no seepage in that direction.

So to all my friends and family in Ireland who we won’t see: Happy Christmas. When you are away, you miss everything that makes Ireland a great place to call home. And to Mick - thanks for hooking me up. This year pigs won’t fly.

If you live overseas and would like to share your experience with Irish Times Abroad, email abroad@irishtimes.com with a little information about you and what you do