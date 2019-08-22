Moving home? New online service for returning Irish emigrants

A new online information service aims to help make life easier for the increasing number of Irish citizens returning to Ireland from abroad.

The service was created by the Citizens Information Board to give practical advice to Irish emigrants on issues such as how to get an Irish driving licence, tax queries, housing supports, education, and getting a passport for a child born abroad when they return.

The number of Irish people returning to live in Ireland from abroad last year overtook those emigrating for the first time in almost a decade.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed 28,400 Irish nationals returned to live in Ireland in the year to April 2018, up 1,000 on the previous 12 months.

Minister for the Diaspora Ciarán Cannon said on Thursday that the website was a key part of the Government’s commitment to help people who have left Ireland in previous years and now want to move back.

“I am keenly aware that returning to Ireland from abroad can be a challenging experience,” he said.

“This new content, specially catered for returning emigrants, is exceptionally detailed and will no doubt be an invaluable resource for Irish emigrants moving back home.”

The website has been created by the Citizens Information Board, with support from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Citizens Information Board chief executive Angela Black said would be useful for people thinking of moving to Ireland, whatever their stage of life.

The Returning to Ireland content is available here

( https://www.citizensinformation.ie/en/returning_to_ireland/)