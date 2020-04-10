Irishwoman in Sweden on coronavirus: ‘It’s an alarmingly different approach’

This is not an Easter like any we have experienced before as countries remain in lockdown and we're are advised to stay at home. But people around the world are finding ways to stay connected with her other. Irish Abroad readers have kindly been sharing how their lives have changed since the coronavirus crisis. Our most-read story this week is from Elizabeth Quinn who lives in Sweden, a country that has taken a much more laid back and relaxed approach to Covid-19 restrictions than the rest of Europe: "No lockdown, little distancing, people still shaking hands". Our top story today is from Dubliner Tracey Darlington in land-locked Luxembourg: “For a nation with a population of just 600,000, the number of deaths is a sobering statistic,” she says. but the testing rate is high. Darlington also explains the unique challenges Luxembourg faces with healthcare workers.

Kim Aitken wrote a heartfelt article about watching her father’s funeral in Cork from New Zealand on Zoom: “For Mike Aitken, my father, the end was rapid and painless and heartbreaking, and so very far away.” Conor Lane, from the west of Ireland, shared his experience of cancer treatment some years ago and now living in lockdown in densely populated London: “I’ve faced a life-threatening situation before. I’m more apprehensive about what’s to come.” And Kate Katharina Ferguson talked about how self isolation in Berlin has made her take comfort in the simple things in life such as taking out the bins and hanging up the laundry.

In non-virus related news, our Extraordinary Emigrants article is about a Galway man, known for being “quick tempered and tender-hearted”, and how he went from being an Irish soldier to an Australian explorer. Happy Easter from Irish Times Abroad. I hope you and your family are safe and well at this unprecedented and challenging time.

If you would like to contribute by writing your own story (max 600 words) you are welcome to contact abroad@irishtimes.com.

You’ll find more stories by and about the Irish diaspora on irishtimes.com/abroad.

To receive this digest to your inbox each week, you can join the free Irish Times Abroad Network here.

Thank you for reading.