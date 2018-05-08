Irish nurses abroad: Share your experiences

Every year on May 12th the world celebrates the huge contribution made to international healthcare systems by nurses. The theme of International Nurses Day this year is “Nurses a Voice to Lead: Health is a Human Right”. We think Irish nurses working overseas may have stories to tell and opinions to share on this theme.

“No matter the settling, no matter the location, healthcare should be accessible to all,” says the International Council of Nurses. Is this true where you live? Is healthcare given adequate funding and resources? How do resources, training, facilities etc differ where you live now to Ireland? And how do nurses -local, Irish, or international - contribute?

Nurses abroad: Share your experience

We would like to hear your views, plus a little about your own experience working internationally as a nurse. Why did you decide to leave Ireland and what turns has your career taken since?

To contribute, fill in the form above (400 words or less). We may publish a selection of responses for International Nurses Day on May 12th.

Please attach a photograph of you to go with the piece if you have one.

Thank you.