Irish man (70) missing in Australian outback

It sounds like the plot of a slow moving, atmospheric thriller. But it’s real. A 70-year-old Irishman who has lived in Australia since he was a teenager went missing in mysterious circumstances in the tiny community of Larrimah in the Northern Territory on December 16th and has disappeared without trace.

Paddy Moriarty, and his dog Kellie, left his local pub, the Pink Panther Hotel, at dusk on December 16th, and has not been seen since.

Only 13 people live in Larrimah, 430 kilometres south-east of Darwin, off the 3,000km-long Stuart Highway. Police have interviewed all the residents, visiting tourists and people on nearby cattle stations. They searched the area, including the local tip where Moriarty walked with the dog, and ruled out sinkholes in the limestone. They now fear Mr Moriarty may be dead, according to an in-depth ABC News report by Anna Henderson and photographer Kristy O’Brien.

People from a tiny outback town in the NT fear a missing man has been killed. Police are investigating whether local feuds could be linked to his disappearance. Reported with @OBrien_KristyL, @wattlecafe and Hamish Bo Harty. Call 131 444 if you know more #WheresPaddy pic.twitter.com/C333cxGb3n — Anna Henderson (@annajhenderson) February 1, 2018

Paddy Moriarty and his dog Kellie. Photograph: courtesy of ABC News

The report details a tiny community rife with feuds and grudges. Two Larrimah residents admitted in ABC interviews that at times they had wished Moriarty harm, but that they haven’t had anything to do with his disappearance. “It’s kind of like Wolf Creek,” the town’s mechanic Mark Rayner said.

Police suspect foul play and the officer in charge of the case, Detective Sergeant Matt Allen, hopes the missing dog Kellie might have been left at a shelter or a vet – and has asked them for help in finding Mr Moriarty.

Australian police contacted the Garda and notified Interpol but have been unable to find relatives in Ireland or next of kin in Australia.

Mr Moriarty went to Australia in 1966, aged 19, and worked most of his life as a stockman at cattle stations and once won a rodeo in Darwin. He was described by friends as a “jolly larrikin with a sense of humour who would do anything for his mates”, according to ABC. One of those interviewed said he was always laughing and telling stories, “a typical Irishman”.