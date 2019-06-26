Irish in Europe: Send us your heatwave stories

“Hell is coming,” one weather forecaster tweeted this week as one of the most extreme heatwaves in decades is expected to advance across continental Europe this week. Meteorologists have said temperatures could exceed 40 degrees from Spain to Switzerland, as hot air is sucked up from the Sahara. High humidity means it could feel like 47 degrees, experts are warning.

If you are living or holidaying on the continent, The Irish Times would like to hear from you. How are you handling the heat? What does that kind of heat feel like? Have you experienced such high temperatures before? What precautions are you taking for such weather conditions? If you have lived there for a long time, have you observed a difference in the weather in recent years?

