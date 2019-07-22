Irish in Britain: Share your views on Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is expected to win the Conservative leadership on Wednesday. However, two senior ministers have already said they would resign before Johnson becomes prime minister. Chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond says he could not serve in a cabinet committed to taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal.

If you are living in Britain, Irish Times Abroad wants to hear your views. What kind of prime minister do you think Johnson will make? Will it be a disaster as many predict? Or will he have your support? Will his stewardship be good for Ireland? What do your friends, neighbours and colleagues think?

You can share your opinions using this form. Please include a few lines about yourself - where you live, how long you have been there, and what you do, and attach a photograph of yourself if you have one to share.

