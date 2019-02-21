With a population of almost 400,000, the United Kingdom is host to the largest Irish-born community outside of the Republic of Ireland.

Despite assurances that no changes will be made to the Common Travel Area agreement, and that Irish people will retain the right to live and work in the UK after Britain leaves the EU on March 29th, the Brexit vote has led to a lot of uncertainty among many Irish about the potential impact on travel and healthcare, their job security and investments, as well as renewing the focus on their status as immigrants.

Over the next few weeks, Irish Times Abroad will be focusing on the Irish in Britain in detail, taking a look at how the community has changed in recent times, the key concerns around Brexit, and what the future may hold.

As part of the project, we are looking to gather the stories of Irish people living across the UK. Whether you moved there two years ago or 50, we’d like to hear about your journey across the water, and how Britain has become home (or not) for you. What did you think of the Brexit vote in 2016, what has happened since, and how it may impact Britain as a whole? Have you noticed any change in attitude towards Irish people there? Has it affected you personally in any way, or impacted your future plans? Perhaps you have already made the decision to leave yourself? Or maybe you are of Irish descent, and have recently applied for an Irish passport for the first time since the Brexit vote?

Irish in Britain: Share your story

You can share your story (max 500 words) using this form.

Please attach a photograph of yourself too.

Additional photos can be sent to abroad@irishtimes.com.

A selection of stories will be published in print and/or online in March. Unfortunately it will not be possible to publish all the submissions we receive, but we will aim to present a broad range of voices and experiences.

Thank you.