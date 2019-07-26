Irish in Britain: Share your extreme heat stories

Britain and most of Europe is sweltering as temperatures are reaching record breaking highs this week. The Met Office said Britain has experienced its hottest July day ever and second hottest day on record as the mercury hit 38.1 degrees. The weather is causing chaos on public transport, disruptions to flights and difficulties in workplaces. Temperatures in some places have dropped today but the country will see more familiar conditions return into the weekend.

