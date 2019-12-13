Irish in Britain: Share you reaction to the election result

Have your say: Are you pleased, relieved, disappointed, concerned? What’s next for the UK?

Conservative Party led by British prime minister Boris Johnson has won the general election with an overall majority. Photograph: Vickie Flores/EPA

Conservative Party led by British prime minister Boris Johnson has won the general election with an overall majority. Photograph: Vickie Flores/EPA

 

After a landslide victory for Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party in the British general election, The Irish Times would like to hear from our readers living there about the result.

Are you pleased, relieved, disappointed, concerned? Did you vote? What’s the mood like where you are? What do you think is next for the UK, and its relationship with Ireland? Do you think the result will affect you personally?

Share your reaction to the election result

Send us your opinions with a few lines about yourself (where you live in the UK, your Irish connection, and occupation). A photo is optional. A selection may be published online and/or in print.

Thank you.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.