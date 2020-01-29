Brexit day is almost here. Britain will leave from the European Union at 11pm on Friday, January 31st. British prime minister Boris Johnson has called the day a “pivotal moment in our national story”. A clock counting down the last hour will be projected on to No 10 Downing Street, and Nigel Farage will host a celebration in Parliament Square where flagpoles will fly union jacks.

We would like to hear how Irish in Britain feel about the day? Will you attend an event to mark the day? Are there events happening in your area? Have your feelings changed about Brexit over the last three years? What do you think Brexit might mean for you? Are you worried about the changes that may come or do you welcome the future changes? How do you feel about your future in Britain?

Irish in Britain: How do you feel about Brexit day?

Submit your opinions here with a few lines about yourself (including where you live in the UK, your Irish connection and occupation) and selection of contributions may be published on irishtimes.com.

A photo is optional. If you are reading this in the Irish Times app, click here.

Thank you.