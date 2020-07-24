Irish in Australia: How have you been impacted by the Covid-19 crisis?

Australia may not be among the worst-hit countries in the world by the coronavirus crisis, but the pandemic is having an impact on the Irish community there in myriad ways. The country is entering its first recession in three decades, after an extended period of unprecedented economic growth. Some have already lost their jobs, or are concerned about their future prospects. The shutdown of international travel means immigrants living there can’t fly home to Ireland for visits.

The Irish Times would like to hear from Irish people living in Australia about their experience of the Covid-19 crisis, and how it may affect your long-term plans to stay or leave.

What attracted you to live there originally? How have you been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic? Are you concerned about Australia’s economy, or about your own job prospects or financial situation? Are there regional variations? Do you see your future in Australia or elsewhere, and what factors are at play in that decision? Has the Covid-19 crisis highlighted any other issues for you, such as the distance from Ireland and not being able to fly home to visit? Or is Australia a more attractive place to live than ever?

Irish in Australia: Share your story

You can share your story using this form (if you are viewing this in The Irish Times app, click here to access the form). Don’t forget to tell us a little about your background - your age, where you are from originally, when you moved to Australia, where you live now and what you do. Please also attach a photograph of yourself that you think might be suitable, if you have one to share.

A selection of responses may be published as part of an upcoming feature on the Irish in Australia.

Thank you.