Weather forecasters are issuing heat warnings in Australia as temperatures soar and a further heatwave is expected to hit over the weekend. Temperatures of up to 48 degrees have been forecast in some areas for Australia Day this Saturday.

If you are living in Australia, Irish Times Abroad would like to hear from you. What does that kind of heat feel like? Have you experienced it in Australia before? If you have lived there for a long time, have you observed a difference in the weather in recent years? How do you handle the heat? If you are celebrating Australia Day on Saturday, will the weather forecast help or hinder your plans?

Irish in Australia: How are you handling the heat?

Share your experiences using this form. Please include a photograph if you have one - of you or of the summer heat.

A selection of contributions may be published on irishtimes.com.

Thank you.