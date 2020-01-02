Irish in Australia: Have you been affected by bushfires?

Thousands of people have fled Australia’s fire-ravaged eastern coast as the military evacuate people trapped on the shore further south. Fire conditions are expected to deteriorate this weekend as high temperatures and strong winds return. Authorities say 381 homes have been destroyed on the New South Wales (NSW) southern coast this week, while 18 people have died since the fires began burning. At least eight people have died this week in NSW and neighbouring Victoria, Australia’s two most-populous states, where more than 200 fires are currently burning.

