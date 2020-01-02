Irish in Australia: Have you been affected by bushfires?

Share your views and experiences of the fires in Australia

Updated: 41 minutes ago

A kangaroo rushes past a burning house in Lake Conjola, Australia. Photograph: Matthew Abbott/The New York Times

A kangaroo rushes past a burning house in Lake Conjola, Australia. Photograph: Matthew Abbott/The New York Times

 

Thousands of people have fled Australia’s fire-ravaged eastern coast as the military evacuate people trapped on the shore further south. Fire conditions are expected to deteriorate this weekend as high temperatures and strong winds return. Authorities say 381 homes have been destroyed on the New South Wales (NSW) southern coast this week, while 18 people have died since the fires began burning. At least eight people have died this week in NSW and neighbouring Victoria, Australia’s two most-populous states, where more than 200 fires are currently burning.

The Irish Times is looking to hear from Irish people living in Australia who may be affected or have a view on the bushfires. Do you live close to the affected areas? Have you witnessed the fires? Are you fearful? Have you had to evacuate, or do you think you will? Is there fear about them spreading further? Have you experienced bushfires in Australia before? What are people saying there about the fires - everything from how they can be stopped, to prevention, to impact on business and tourism? How are communities pulling together? You can contribute using this form, adding a recent photograph of yourself if you have one. A selection of contributions may be published on irishtimes.com.

Have your say: Are you living near the bushfires?

If you are reading this in The Irish Times app, you can access the form here

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.