Irish in America: What do you think of the proposed E3 visa deal?

A possible visa deal which could allow thousands of Irish citizens to live and work in the US is due to be voted on in Congress as early as next week. Under a Bill that has been brought to the House of Representatives, Ireland would be allocated the portion of E3 visas not taken up by Australian citizens. Applicants for the two-year renewable E3 visa must have a job in the US to qualify, but it is significantly easier and cheaper to obtain than the H1B visa. It is not yet clear whether undocumented Irish would be able to benefit from the scheme. In exchange, Ireland would ease the requirements for Americans who want to retire to Ireland.

