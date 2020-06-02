Irish in America: Share your views on the protests

Death of George Floyd has prompted demonstrations across the US. We want to hear from readers living there

Demonstrators gather in Oakland, California on Monday to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25th. Photograph: Noah Berger/AP Photo

Cities across the US have been rocked by protests and riots in recent days, following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody after his arrest  outside a shop in Minneapolis.

The Irish Times would like to hear from readers in the US. Have there been protests where you live? Have you taken part, or observed them? What is the mood like? What has the reaction been to president Donald Trump’s response to the protests, and his statement on Monday night saying he would deploy the US military to end “the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout the country”?

You can share your experiences, observations and opinions using this form.

Irish in America: Have you observed the demonstrations?

Please attach a photograph if you have a relevant picture, of the demonstrations where you live, or of yourself.

A selection of responses may be published in The Irish Times.

Thank you.

