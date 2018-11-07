Irish in America: Have your say on the midterm election results

How do you feel about the results? What’s the mood like where you live? Let us know
The Midterm elections are being viewed as a referendum of sorts on Donald Trump’s presidency. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Democrats have won control of the House of Representatives in the US midterm elections, but the party’s hoped-for “blue wave” failed to materialise as Republicans looked likely to increase their majority in the Senate.

As election results continue to come in around the country, The Irish Times would like to hear from readers living in America. How do you feel about the results? 

You can share your observations and opinions using this form (if you are reading this article on The Irish Times app, click here to contribute).

Please include a few lines about yourself - where you live, how long you have been there, and what you do, and attach a photograph of yourself if you have one to share.

A selection of responses may be published online and/or in print. As the results are released, you can also use this form to submit your reaction.

Thank you.

