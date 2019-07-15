Irish in America: Have your say about arrests and deportations

Undocumented immigrants across the United States have been on high alert as immigration officials began a sweep on thousands of people living in the country illegally on Sunday, particularly in cities with high immigrant populations including New York, Chicago and Miami. Among those who may be affected by the new clampdown are undocumented Irish people living in the US illegally. Keith Byrne, who owns a decorating business in Pennsylvania and has been living undocumented in the US since 2007, was arrested by ICE officials last Wednesday and is awaiting deportation back to Ireland.

Irish Times Abroad would like to hear from Irish people living in the US. What are your views on the clampdown on undocumented immigrants? Are people nervous? Have you heard about any raids in your locality? Could you be affected personally by more stringent immigration policies?

Irish in America: Are you concerned about arrests and deportations?

You can share your stories and your views using this form. Please include a few lines about you, where you are living, and what you are doing in the US. A photograph is optional. If you are undocumented or would prefer to stay anonymous for other reasons, please indicate this in your response.

A selection of responses may be published as part of our reporting.