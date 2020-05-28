The experience of countries such as Germany, France, Denmark and Greece that are in the process of reopening schools and childcare facilities will be considered as guidelines are being drawn up for schools in Ireland over the coming weeks. “Blended learning” - a mix of being in class and learning remotely - will be a reality in schools in Ireland when they reopen in September, the Minister for Education Joe McHugh has said.

If you are living abroad in a country where schools and creches are reopening, The Irish Times would like to hear from you. What are the new rules for schools where you live? How are schools handling social distancing, hygeine, remote learning? If you are a teacher, what has been your experience so far, and do you think it is sustainable? How are children responding?

Irish abroad: Have your children returned to school or childcare?

