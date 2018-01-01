Irish abroad: Did you travel back to Ireland this Christmas?

If so, what were your impressions this year? How did you feel about leaving again?
Joanne Kavanagh from Wexford welcomes her sister Eileen at Dublin Airport before Christmas. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

If you are living abroad, did you travel back to Ireland over Christmas? If so, what have your impressions of Ireland been? Have things changed much in your hometown since your last visit? Was this Christmas different to last? How did it compare to those you had while you still lived here? How did you feel about leaving again? Did it change your mind about living abroad in any way?

What did you think of Ireland this Christmas?

We would like to hear about your thoughts and experiences. You can contribute using this form, adding a recent photograph of yourself (preferably while home for Christmas) if you have one. A selection of contributions may be published on irishtimes.com later this week.

Thank you.

