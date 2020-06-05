Irish abroad: Are you worried about when you can visit home again?

'Are you missing home during Covid-19'? - We want to hear from readers living around the world

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Are you missing home during Covid-19? Photograph: iStock

Are you missing home during Covid-19? Photograph: iStock

 

It’s been a difficult time during the Covid-19 crisis for people around the world. Restrictions put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus are starting to ease but there’s a lot of uncertainty about when people can travel safely again.

The Irish Times would like to hear from readers from around the world. Are you worried about when you can visit home again? Are you missing home during Covid-19? Had you planned to visit Ireland this year? If you have cancelled a trip, does it affect you not being able to visit home? Does taking a flight worry you? When do you think you’ll next visit Ireland?

Have you felt more distant from family and friends in Ireland since the pandemic? What do you miss most about visiting Ireland? Does it change how you feel about living abroad knowing it’s not as simple to return home as it used to be?

Irish abroad: Are you worried about when you can visit home again?

You can share your experiences, observations and opinions using this form.

Please include a brief description of where you’re originally from, when you left Ireland and attach a photograph of yourself that you are comfortable being published with submission.

If you are reading this in the app, please click here to access the form.

A selection of responses may be published in The Irish Times.

Thank you.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.