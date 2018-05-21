Irish abroad: Are you flying home to vote? Or annoyed you can’t have a say?

The #Hometovote hashtag has been popping up all over social media in recent weeks as Irish emigrants share their plans for travelling back to Ireland to vote in the referendum on the Eighth Amendment. Whether you are making your way home to cast your ballot, just to canvass, or watching the coverage from afar annoyed you can’t have your say, we want to hear from you.

As an Irish person currently living outside the country, how does this issue impact you? What do you think of the Irish voting system that excludes the vast majority of emigrants? If you are travelling, what are your plans? Why do you think this issue is worth coming back to vote on? What sacrifices (costs, time off work, etc) have you made? If you are unable to vote, are you frustrated? What way would you vote if you could, and why? We want to hear from people on both the Yes and No sides.

Will you be flying home to vote? How do you feel about not having a say in this referendum?

You can share your opinions (max 300 words) using the form above. Don’t forget to tell us a little about you - where you live now, how long you have been abroad. Please include a photograph of yourself if you have one.

A selection of responses will be used as part of our reporting on the referendum, online and/or in print.

Thank you.