How can I join my son and grandkids in Australia?

Ask the Experts: I am alone in Ireland, and want to move there. Can I get a visa?

Ask the Experts

‘I am single, never married. I am alone here, and I want to move there to help out with my grandchildren.’ Photograph: iStock/Getty Images

‘I am single, never married. I am alone here, and I want to move there to help out with my grandchildren.’ Photograph: iStock/Getty Images

 

Question

I want to go and live with my only child in Melbourne. He is permanent citizen in Australia, married to an Australian girl, and they have two children. I am single, never married. I am alone here, and I want to move there to help out with my grandchildren. What are my chances of getting a visa?

Answer: John McQuaid, Arrive Australia Migration Services (arriveaustralia.com.au)

Australia allows permanent residents and citizens to sponsor their parents to come and live in Australia.

The quick and cheap option is a longer visitor visa (Subclass 600), available to parents of Australian permanent residents or citizens. This visitor visa allows you to stay in Australia for 12 months in any 18-month period. For more information about this visa, see border.gov.au/Trav/Visa-1/600-

If you want to apply for permanent residence yourself, your sponsoring children first need to be “settled” in Australia for at least two years as permanent residents. You must also meet “the balance of family test”, meaning that more of your children must be living in Australia than in any other country, and pass the “health and character requirements”. See the balance of family table at homeaffairs.gov.au/trav/brin/pare/balance-of-family-test#e

Currently, a maximum of around 8,500 parent visas can be granted each year, so with high demand, the wait periods are long.

The “contributory” parent (Subclass 143) visa currently takes about three to four years to be approved, and costs around $49,000 (€31,000) per parent. This cost can be split over a few years by first applying for a temporary 173 visa to start, and then the permanent visa about two years later.

Unfortunately, the much cheaper non-contributory parent 103 visa option has a very unrealistic waiting time of about 30 years, but is still an option if you can meet the age criteria (above pensionable age ) to apply for the onshore 804 visas while in Australia, and then get a bridging visa to stay .You must still meet “the balance of family test”, and pass the “health and character requirements”.

For more information on the various options open to you as the parent of a permanent resident or citizen, see homeaffairs.gov.au/Trav/Brin/Pare .

Have a query for our panel of experts about emigrating, life abroad or moving home? Click here to submit yours or email abroad@irishtimes.comThis column is a reader service and is not intended to replace professional advice. Unfortunately we cannot provide personal responses to every query and only those selected for publication will be answered.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.