Host your own ‘How Irish are you’ pub quiz

Do you know your Eurovision winners from their 1916 Rising leaders? What’s in an Irish brekkie, or which county hosts the Puck Fair?

Irish Times Abroad in association with Irish Pubs Global is offering Irish pub owners and community groups around the world a 100-question ‘How Irish are you?’ quiz, covering a wide range of Irish-related topics from history to sport, general knowledge and the Irish diaspora, put together by Irish Times journalists.

Pubs and groups can host their quiz any time in September and it is completely free. You could run it as a fundraiser, or just a fun night out for your customers or members.

Register for the quiz here, and before the end of the month, Irish Times Abroad will email registered groups and pub owners a quiz pack containing everything you need to run the quiz successfully, including the questions, answer sheets, hints and tips, and posters to advertise the event. All you have to do is print them off and get organising!

Each registered pub and group will be in with a chance to win a framed front page of The Irish Times newspaper from the day the pub first opened its doors, or another date of your choosing.

Best of luck!