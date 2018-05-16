#HometoVoteNo, emigrant nurses, royal wedding, and a ‘rose-tinted Ireland’

Round-up of the top stories from Irish Times Abroad this week
We’ve featured several pieces in recent months about young Irish emigrants mobilising to come home to vote Yes in the referendum. Today, Suzanne Conway writes about London Irish United for Life which is organising the #HometoVoteNo campaign.

How do you explain deciding to emigrate to a family member who struggles with change? Marc Cowan shares how he dealt with telling is autistic brother he was moving to California for love.

We want to hear from readers in the UK: will you watch the royal wedding on the telly this Saturday, bake a cake, go to a street party? Or could you not give a hoot? What’s the atmosphere like around you? Let us know here.

For International Nurses Day, Irish nurses around the world celebrated the contributions they make and the common challenges they face where they work, from New Zealand to South Africa.

Our Extraordinary Emigrant this week is Irishwoman Ann Glover, the last woman hanged for witchcraft in Boston, who became a powerful symbol of the wrongs perpetrated against the dispossessed in the US.

Irish artist Pete Dunne’s recent work explores the rose-tinted view of the Ireland emigrants left behind; he writes about this for Abroad ahead of a new exhibition at the London Irish Centre in Camden.

If you have returned from working in Australia and want to claim your “Super” back, we have all you need to know about applying (and the tax implications) here.

You’ll find many more stories below and on irishtimes.com/abroad.

To receive this digest to your inbox each week, you can sign up to the free Irish Times Abroad Network here.Thanks for reading.

