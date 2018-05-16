HometoVoteNo, emigrant nurses, royal wedding, and a ‘rose-tinted Ireland’

Are you a member of the Irish Times Abroad Network? In advance of the upcoming referendum on May 25th, we will be seeking readers’ views on the Eighth Amendment, but you must be a registered member to participate. It’s free and quick to join. Click here (and be sure to opt in to polls).

We’ve featured several pieces in recent months about young Irish emigrants mobilising to come home to vote Yes in the referendum. Today, Suzanne Conway writes about London Irish United for Life which is organising the #HometoVoteNo campaign.

How do you explain deciding to emigrate to a family member who struggles with change? Marc Cowan shares how he dealt with telling is autistic brother he was moving to California for love.

We want to hear from readers in the UK: will you watch the royal wedding on the telly this Saturday, bake a cake, go to a street party? Or could you not give a hoot? What’s the atmosphere like around you? Let us know here.

For International Nurses Day, Irish nurses around the world celebrated the contributions they make and the common challenges they face where they work, from New Zealand to South Africa.

Our Extraordinary Emigrant this week is Irishwoman Ann Glover, the last woman hanged for witchcraft in Boston, who became a powerful symbol of the wrongs perpetrated against the dispossessed in the US.

Irish artist Pete Dunne’s recent work explores the rose-tinted view of the Ireland emigrants left behind; he writes about this for Abroad ahead of a new exhibition at the London Irish Centre in Camden.

If you have returned from working in Australia and want to claim your “Super” back, we have all you need to know about applying (and the tax implications) here.

