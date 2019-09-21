He had loved this man in secret for years. Now it fell to her to find him
She knew there was someone to be told. Someone no one else knew about. Another man
The love that dare not speak its name.
The last time she spoke to him was on a Friday evening. Normally, they would talk on the phone every Saturday night but this time, she said, why didn’t they leave it until Monday?
She got worried on Monday when she noticed that he hadn’t been active on WhatsApp. He was mad for WhatsApp, she said. When his “last seen” status didn’t update, she knew something had to be wrong.