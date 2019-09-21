He had loved this man in secret for years. Now it fell to her to find him

She knew there was someone to be told. Someone no one else knew about. Another man

Jennifer O'Connell

The love that dare not speak its name.

The love that dare not speak its name.

The last time she spoke to him was on a Friday evening. Normally, they would talk on the phone every Saturday night but this time, she said, why didn’t they leave it until Monday?

She got worried on Monday when she noticed that he hadn’t been active on WhatsApp. He was mad for WhatsApp, she said. When his “last seen” status didn’t update, she knew something had to be wrong.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.