Have your say: Have you witnessed the effects of climate change?

As the UN climate change conference begins, we want to hear from readers

World renowned naturalist, Sir David Attenborough, has told a UN climate change conference that the continuation of civilisations and of the natural world is in the hands of world leaders.

 

“We are facing a manmade disaster of global scale...” Sir David Attenborough has told a UN climate change conference that climate change greatest threat to the planet “in thousands of years”, and the continuation of civilisations and of the natural world is in the hands of world leaders.

As the COP24 summit begins in Poland, The Irish Times would like to hear from readers in Ireland and around the world. Have you witnessed the effects of climate change where you live? Does your area experience storms, drought, or floods ? Are such weather events becoming more frequent, or extreme?

You can share your experiences (max 300 words) using this form. Please attach a photograph if you have one (you can email more to abroad@irishtimes.com).

A selection may be published online and/or in print.

Thank you.

