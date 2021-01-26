Have you had to stay in a quarantine hotel? Share your experiences with us

We’re asking Abroad readers around the world what compulsory Covid isolation is like

Covid restrictions: tell us about your experiences of being obliged to isolate in a hotel or other quarantine centre. Photograph: William West/AFP via Getty

Covid restrictions: tell us about your experiences of being obliged to isolate in a hotel or other quarantine centre. Photograph: William West/AFP via Getty

 

Have you had to go into managed isolation and quarantine to get into Australia, New Zealand or any other country recently?

As Ireland struggles to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the Government is planning to tighten the rules about who can enter the Republic and to oblige some travellers to quarantine in hotels when they arrive.

Share your story: Being in quarantine

We’d like to hear about Irish Times Abroad readers’ experiences of similar requirements down under and around the world.

  • Where did you have to stay?
  • What was it like?
  • How many times were you tested for coronavirus while you were there?
  • Did you have to pay for all or part of your accommodation and testing?
  • What do you think of Ireland introducing similar rules?

You can share your stories by submitting the form on this page. 

If you are reading this in the app, click here.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.