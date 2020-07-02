Have you been affected by the visa ban in the US?

On June 22nd, US president Donald Trump signed an executive order banning the issuance of several non-immigrant visas, including the H-1B, H-2B, L and J visas, until the end of the year. The Covid-19 pandemic may have postponed some plans, such as summer J-1s, internships and stints as au pairs in the US anyway. But this announcement means that those who had lined up employment in the US, or a transfer within their company to a US base, are now unable to take up their positions.

The H-1B visa is often used by workers in the technology industry, by academics taking up teaching posts, and those with specialist qualifications. The H-2B visa is for temporary, non-seasonal work, and the L visa is used for inter-company branch transfers. The J visa is well-known for the student working-summer programme, but it is also used by au pairs, research scholars and interns, among others.

