Getting an Irish passport: ‘But you’re not really Irish?’

The top stories from Irish Abroad this week

Lainey Broderick with her husband holding a Mayo flag in Macchu Piccu in Peru.

Lainey Broderick with her husband holding a Mayo flag in Macchu Piccu in Peru.

 

There has been much talk about the increase of applications for Irish passports in recent months as Brexit negotiations edge towards the deadline. New figures show UK applications for Irish passports in 2019 have already exceeded last yearLainey Broderick, who was born in Scotland, has written about how getting her Irish passport has cemented her sense of belonging: “I’m not a ‘Plastic Paddy’ or disowning my motherland,” she says. “ I was brought up in a family with Irish roots on both sides, have an Irish surname, I’ve studied in Galway and started my career in Dublin.” Broderick asks: “Can I not be at home in more than one place?” We’ve asked Abroad readers to share their views here on if you think "home" is where you live now, where you were born or where you grew up.

Our most popular story this week is from Galway’s Orna O’Reilly who moved from Ireland to Italy on her own. “My children were grown up and gone, I had been widowed for a long time, a workaholic for years and retirement loomed,” she says. “I just couldn’t imagine spending my old age sitting in front of the fire while the rain streamed down the windows outside ... so I decided the time had come to try to fulfil a couple of lifelong ambitions.” Also in our most read this week is an article from Ciarán D’Arcy, from Co Louth, who moved to Australia last year with a plan but things didn’t go quite as intended after he ended up in the emergency department. “Never having injured myself in a foreign country before ... I worried I would have to pay hundreds if not thousands of euro for treatment,” he says.

Our Extraordinary Emigrants article this week is about the Cork woman who wrote one of the most popular and influential novels of the 20th century selling millions of copies worldwide. Ethel Voynich– the Irish woman who inspired radicalism in Russia and Ireland. Back to the present day, Fiona Walsh, originally from Co Laois, has written about her move to London, where she met her South African husband, and then to Johannesburg. She wrote about her recommendations on the best things to do and see there. If you’d like to share your story of how you celebrate Halloween where you live around the world and how it differs from Irish celebrations email abroad@irishtimes.com

If you would like to contribute by writing your own story, answering a Working Abroad Q&A or sharing your insider’s guide to the city where you live for the Welcome To My Place column, you can contact abroad@irishtimes.com.

You’ll find plenty more stories by and about the Irish diaspora on irishtimes.com/abroad.

To receive this digest to your inbox each week, you can join the free Irish Times Abroad Network here.

Thank you for reading.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.