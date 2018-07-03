“Wondering how many “so, should we move back” conversations happening around Irish kitchen tables in Britain this weekend?”

So tweeted the Channel 4 reporter Paraic O’Brien in the immediate aftermath of the referendum on the Eighth Amendment in May. Having had that conversation around my own kitchen table in Nottingham two years ago, in the aftermath of the Brexit result, it was not difficult to relate.

