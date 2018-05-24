Coming #HomeToVote: top tweets from emigrants making epic journeys back

As emigrants flock home to vote in Friday’s referendum on the Eighth Amendment, Twitter has come alive with accounts of their journeys.

Was actually so humbled and relieved to meet four other Irish people on the flight from Buenos Aires to London, all of them flying onwards to Dublin today or tomorrow to #voteyes. #hometovote #together4yes — Ciaran Gaffney (@gaffneyciaran) May 23, 2018

I’m coming #hometovote! Thirty hours from Bangkok to Dublin on a mission to repeal that eighth and get my bodily autonomy 👍#voteyes #together4yes #repeal #RepealThe8th pic.twitter.com/CKgLO0NDxk — Louise Barry (@made0fglitter) May 23, 2018

A lot of air miles and a lot of hours have been clocked up as emigrants make the journey home.

Just started the first leg of my journey #hometovote. Taking a night bus to Tokyo, where I will fly out tomorrow afternoon. Hopefully, I can find something fun to do while eagerly awaiting my chance to help #RepealTheEighth on Friday. pic.twitter.com/DpDeZziKzv — Matthew Corbally (@Corballicious) May 22, 2018

All the way from Sweden to Kerry, a 12 hour journey to cross a big fat YES on the ballot paper #HometoVote #repealthe8th pic.twitter.com/psC2utM3K5 — Nora (@tea_and_biccies) May 23, 2018

On both sides of the debate.

Other Irish people, who have lost their vote at home after living outside of the country for a certain period of time, have urged Irish citizens to vote on their behalf.

I've been out of the country too long & have no vote this friday. This breaks my heart as I so strongly believe that women&families deserve to make any choice that's right for them without judgement or recrimination. Please #bemyyes &support women when they need it the most. — Aoife Keegan (@ayohkeego) May 23, 2018

Some are offering lifts.

Sadly i'm in the UK too long to be eligible to vote in the referendum but I'm driving from Dublin airport to Thurles this Friday morning (1030ish) for a wedding if anyone needs a lift home. Preferably you'd be a Yes voter... #hometovote #votermotor — Keith Hoare (@Keith_Hoare) May 21, 2018

I'm heading #hometovote tomorrow via the 17.20 from Gatwick to Knock if any fellow #Together4Yes travellers would like to meet for a pre-flight coffee in the airport? Can also provide #votermotor from the airport to Swinford, Foxford, Ballina & Erris. — Gillian Eva Golden (@gillianegolden) May 23, 2018

Others are sponsoring emigrant voters to come home.

I sponsored someone’s flights so she could come #HomeToVote and I’m now sitting on my hands because all I want to do is message her “are you home yet? Are you home yet? ARE YOU HOME YET?” — Louise O' Neill (@oneilllo) May 23, 2018

From May 23rd to 3pm on May 24th, #hometovote was mentioned 43,096 times on social media, according to Meltwater, a social media analytics company. The top locations people are posting from were Ireland, the UK, the US, Australia and Canada with the most frequently occuring words and phrases being women, Dublin, home, London, Buenos Aires, airport, favour, eldest son, hours, access healthcare, flight and jumper.

As the person who collated every #HomeToVote & #VoterMotor #MotorVoter tweet for the marriage referendum 3y ago I can now confirm that the #RepealThe8th #Together4Yes response is at least 100 (yes 100) times BIGGER!



Ireland you’re beautiful! #VoteYes — Dr Robert Bohan (@RobertBohan) May 24, 2018

So I forgot my repeal jumper when I first started my travels in January and now my mam and dad are after showing up at Dublin airport with the jumper in hand and I just 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #HomeToVote #Together4Yes #repealthe8th #VietnamToIreland pic.twitter.com/lJ7yGvg5YO

— the cute hoor (@HoorayForNiamh) May 23, 2018

Following the marriage equality referendum campaign, #HometoVote ranked fifth amongst Twitter’s top news trends in 2015, earning 72,000 tweets, and a place on the wall of Twitter’s HQ in San Francisco and Dublin.