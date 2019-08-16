Brexit, Leaving Cert and how the 'longing for home' never goes away

This week we’re asking Irish in Britain to share your views here if they have experienced anti-Irish sentiment since Brexit or if they have found the British to be supportive of the Irish. The debate was prompted after a teacher in London tweeted his shock about being verbally abused for being Irish on the street. “(They) told me they ‘couldn’t wait for Boris and Brexit Party to make Brexit happen and send me and my lot back to f***ing Ireland,” he said.

It’s a day most of us will never forget; thousands of students received their Leaving Cert results this week. Five readers shared their stories of moving abroad after getting their results. Eoghan Gilleran, who is studying in the Netherlands, tells us: “I spent my free time building and launching real rockets”, while Patrick Moyles, who lives in the UK, says it was daunting moving abroad but it was the “best decision” he ever made. Our most read story in Abroad this week is from Patrick Holloway in Brazil, who wrote an article about how the longing for home never really goes away. Also popular this week is a report from Hong Kong: View from the Irish pub: "The mood is nasty now" where s some of the city’s 5,000 Irish residents compare life in the protest-hit city with home.

Over in Germany, Galway man John Neilan writes about life in Berlin, bringing yoga and poetry to the office, running a coworking community and the rising cost of rent in the city.

