Back for Business: New scheme helps entrepreneurial emigrants

Have you moved home from abroad and set up a business? Did you face particular challenges or additional barriers because you had been out of the country for a period of time?

A new Government mentoring programme has been set up to encourage entrepreneurial activity among returning emigrants.

Those who have spent time living abroad may have less local knowledge, a smaller contact base or an underdeveloped professional network compared to typical entrepreneurs, and Back for Business “aims to bridge this gap”, according to the website.

Peer to peer support will be offered to 48 successful applicants, by other ventrepreneurs in their local area who are volunteering their time.

A total of €100,000 has been allocated by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to fund the scheme, which is free for participants.

Applicants must have lived abroad for at least a year and have returned within the last three years. The business must be in the planning stages, or recently established without sales prior to May 2015. Businesses can be in any sector.

To receive an application form, you must register your interest at www.backforbusiness.com. The closing date for completed applications is October 31st, 2017.