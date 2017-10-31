'Ask them to leave' Australian minister says of people with Irish accents

A government minister in Australia has apologised for comments that “caused offence to people with Irish heritage”, after she warned homeowners not to open their doors to people with Irish accents.

Launching an awareness campaign about travelling conmen who target elderly people in Melbourne, minister for consumer affairs Marlene Kairouz said “if anybody knocks on your door that has an Irish accent, automatically ask them to leave”.

The campaign video, shown on Nine News in Melbourne, features 79-year-old Thelma, who claims to have been scammed into paying $4,500 to tradesmen to fix a leak in her roof.

She alleges they made off with her money before the job was finished.

According to Nine News reporter Brett McLeod, “Thelma claims the man who ripped her off had Irish accents, which is a common feature of a lot of these scams”.

Irish people living around Australia have been voicing their outrage on social media. A post labelling her comments as “blatant racism” on the Irish Around Sydney Facebook group, which has more than 40,000 members, has received 160 replies.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Ms Kairouz apologised for her “poor choice of words”.

“I made a comment at a scam awareness campaign launch that caused offence to people with Irish heritage,” she said.

“Recent scammers have been backpackers from the UK and Ireland and I was giving this info to the public. I admit I delivered this msg (sic) poorly… I sincerely apologise for causing offence and my poor choice of words.”

I sincerely apologise for causing offence and my poor choice of words 3/3 — Marlene Kairouz MP (@MarleneKairouz) October 31, 2017

Twenty-six Irish nationals were deported from Western Australia in 2015 after seven were arrested in connection with a roofing scam targeting elderly people in Perth.