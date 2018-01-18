Ask the experts: Have a question about emigrating, life abroad or moving home?

Do you have a question about emigrating, life abroad or moving home? Irish Times Abroad has gathered a panel of experts - from visa agents, to mortgage brokers, to recruitment consultants and returning to Ireland advisors - to provide impartial answers to your queries.

If you’re wondering what the jobs market is like for workers with your experience in Canada, how to apply for Australian citizenship, what your chances of getting a mortgage are in Ireland, how much it costs to relocate to the US, or have any other query you would like answered, you can send us your query using the form below.

Submit your query

We will publish one question and answer per week online on irishtimes.com/abroad - if you would prefer not to have your name published, please indicate this with your query.

We regret that only queries selected for publication will be answered. Many thanks.