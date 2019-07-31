All the action from GAA World Games in pictures

About 100 teams from 10 regions around the world are taking part in this year’s GAA World Games in Waterford and Dublin this week.

We have photographs of the action from the first days of action at Waterford Institute of Technology in Carriganore.

The finals in hurling, camogie and football between eight teams will take place at Croke Park in Dublin on Friday.

Jenn Minchin of Toronto in action against Dianna DelTorto of Heartland. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Players from Europe Harps and Germany at a match during day one. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The team from Canada at the opening ceremony. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Players from South Africa Gaels performing during the opening ceremony in Waterford. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Victoria MacQueen of Thomas McCurtains, Britain GAA (left) against Emily Murphy of Fr Murphy’s Camogie, Britain GAA. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Magnani Ugo of Europe Harps in action against Lauritz Bonnen of Germany. Photograph: iaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

David Lewis of New York GAA against Liam Callejas of NCGAA, USA. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile