All the action from GAA World Games in pictures

About 100 teams from around the globe will play each other in hurling, football and camogie in Ireland this week

Dandan Song of Asia Cranes with Suzan Lebohang Maekela of South Africa after their Ladies Football Native Born tournament game during the Renault GAA World Games 2019 on day one. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

About 100 teams from 10 regions around the world are taking part in this year’s GAA World Games in Waterford and Dublin this week.

We have photographs of the action from the first days of action at Waterford Institute of Technology in Carriganore.

The finals in hurling, camogie and football between eight teams will take place at Croke Park in Dublin on Friday. 

Jenn Minchin of Toronto in action against Dianna DelTorto of Heartland. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Players from Europe Harps and Germany at a match during day one. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
The team from Canada at the opening ceremony. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Players from South Africa Gaels performing during the opening ceremony in Waterford. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Victoria MacQueen of Thomas McCurtains, Britain GAA (left) against Emily Murphy of Fr Murphy’s Camogie, Britain GAA. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Magnani Ugo of Europe Harps in action against Lauritz Bonnen of Germany. Photograph: iaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
David Lewis of New York GAA against Liam Callejas of NCGAA, USA. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Vuyo Unitred Mkhabela of South Africa. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
