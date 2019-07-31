All the action from GAA World Games in pictures
About 100 teams from around the globe will play each other in hurling, football and camogie in Ireland this week
Dandan Song of Asia Cranes with Suzan Lebohang Maekela of South Africa after their Ladies Football Native Born tournament game during the Renault GAA World Games 2019 on day one. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
About 100 teams from 10 regions around the world are taking part in this year’s GAA World Games in Waterford and Dublin this week.
We have photographs of the action from the first days of action at Waterford Institute of Technology in Carriganore.
The finals in hurling, camogie and football between eight teams will take place at Croke Park in Dublin on Friday.