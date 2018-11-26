A furry happy Christmas

The Twelve, Barna, Co Galway

Rates start from €139 per night including accommodation and breakfast in a pet-friendly suite. On arrival, your pet will receive a welcome ‘doggie bag’ with a toy, a treat and clean-up bags. There will also be a food and water bowl with fresh mineral water.

The hotel also has a pet concierge service that includes a dog-walking and grooming service and there are dog and cat menus, dog towels, pet birthday celebrations, and litter boxes.

Some additional charges may apply for pet concierge services.

thetwelvehotel.ie/pet-friendly

Cliff House Hotel and Cliff at Lyons

Cliff House Hotel, set into the hills overlooking Ardmore, Co Waterford, has a Sandy Paws offer where after a day of doggy paddling, once dried off with their complimentary fluffy towel, dogs are welcome to join their family on the terrace and enjoy a relaxing nap at their owners’ feet. Sandy Paws is available from €284 per night for two, including breakfast plus one dog guest.

Cliff at Lyons, the hotel and country retreat in Kildare, has a Puppy Love offer. Puppy Love costs from €280 per night for two humans plus one dog, including breakfast. Homemade dog treats available on arrival.

For Sandy Paws visit cliffhousehotel.ie

For Puppy Love visit cliffatlyons.ie

Castlemartyr Resort

Castlemartyr Resort in Co Cork welcomes guests and their beloved pooches all year round. The pet-friendly rooms of the resort’s ‘Garden Rooms’ are located on the ground floor, with a patio door to a private garden.

The hotel supplies a doggie bed and bowl (on request), one litre of Castlemartyr mineral water, a map for walks and pooper-scooper bags (on request).

There is an additional charge of €50 per room for the pet policy. castlemartyrresort.ie