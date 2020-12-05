17 great gift ideas for women

Make her day by leaving one of these under the Christmas tree

 

Make the woman in your life smile with something special from our Christmas gift edition. From beauty crackers to wearable tech and Irish handcrafted jewellery, there’s something for everyone.

AlanArdiff, One in a Zillion Earrings
Tipperary Crystal, ladies rose gold watch. €50
Jennifer Rothwell Hummingbird scarf, €120, jenniferrothwell.com
Beauty cracker gift set, €49.95, Avoca
Electric stripe lambswool throw, €79.95, Avoca
Spotlight oral care gift set
Spotlight oral care gift set, €59, Boots
Irish Design Shop self-care gift box, €50
Rawb Christmas gift set, €25, nutshed.ie
Dubarry Ireland Galway Country Boot, €370
Liz Earle The Joy of Cleanse, €15, Boots
Cider & Tonka Bean candle from €25 at labougie.com, Brown Thomas and other retailers
Róisín O’Farrell, Better Together small frame
Róisín O’Farrell, Better Together large frame, €230, Kilkenny Shop