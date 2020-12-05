17 great gift ideas for women

Make the woman in your life smile with something special from our Christmas gift edition. From beauty crackers to wearable tech and Irish handcrafted jewellery, there’s something for everyone.

Alan Ardiff, One in a Zillion Earrings, €65, Kilkenny Shop

Tipperary Crystal, lady's rose gold watch, €50

Jennifer Rothwell Hummingbird scarf, €120, jenniferrothwell.com

Beauty cracker gift set, €49.95, Avoca

Electric stripe lambswool throw, €79.95, Avoca

Spotlight oral care gift set, €59, Boots

Irish Design Shop self-care gift box, €50

Rawb Christmas gift set, €25, nutshed.ie

Dubarry Ireland Galway Country Boot, €370

Liz Earle The Joy of Cleanse, €15, Boots

Cider & Tonka Bean candle from €25 at labougie.com, Brown Thomas and other retailers