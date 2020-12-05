17 great gift ideas for women Make her day by leaving one of these under the Christmas tree 9 minutes ago Make the woman in your life smile with something special from our Christmas gift edition. From beauty crackers to wearable tech and Irish handcrafted jewellery, there’s something for everyone. Alan Ardiff, One in a Zillion Earrings, €65, Kilkenny Shop Tipperary Crystal, lady's rose gold watch, €50 Jennifer Rothwell Hummingbird scarf, €120, jenniferrothwell.com Beauty cracker gift set, €49.95, Avoca Electric stripe lambswool throw, €79.95, Avoca Spotlight oral care gift set, €59, Boots Irish Design Shop self-care gift box, €50 Rawb Christmas gift set, €25, nutshed.ie Dubarry Ireland Galway Country Boot, €370 Liz Earle The Joy of Cleanse, €15, Boots Cider & Tonka Bean candle from €25 at labougie.com, Brown Thomas and other retailers Róisín O’Farrell, Better Together large frame, €230, Kilkenny Shop Topics: Christmas