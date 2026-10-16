More than half of under-12s have overnight access to smart devices, survey says

Most under-15s said they went online in the evening. Picture posed. Photograph: Getty

More than half of children under 12 have access to smartphones and other internet-connected devices in their bedrooms overnight, a survey has found, with a third saying they faced no restrictions on their online activity.

That rose to about two-thirds for children aged between 12 and 15, the report from online safety charity CyberSafeKids said.

However, parents were also guilty of failing to put their smartphones down, with more than half of young people saying parents were on their devices all or most of the time they were with their children.

“The research highlights the near-constant connectivity of even very young children. Screens in bedrooms, especially overnight, affect not only sleep but overall wellbeing,” CyberSafeKids chief executive Alex Cooney said.

“Children need clear boundaries around device use at home, and the fact that many have no restrictions at all is alarming, given the harmful content and contact inherent in digital environments.”

Most children under 15 reported going online in the evening, with a fifth of eight to 12-year-olds and 37 per cent of under-15s saying they fell asleep with devices.

Almost a quarter of teens were going online as soon as they woke up, and 41 per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds were accessing the internet before school.

The survey, which questioned 1,200 children, also found that young people were finding it more difficult to switch off from products designed to keep them online.

The results were published in advance of CyberBreak 2026, a HSE-supported initiative to encourage families, schools and workplaces to switch off smart devices for 24 hours from 7pm on Friday, avoiding social media, online apps, gaming and non-essential messaging.

More than 25,000 people have already committed to the initiative, which is promoting healthier digital habits.

Psychotherapist Richard Hogan said parents must lead by example.

“This means engaging with our kids before our phones in the morning and during the day – sending the vital message to them that they come first, not our smart devices,” he said.

“It’s our responsibility to help them switch off, unplug and reconnect with what matters most.”