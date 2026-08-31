Changes to income thresholds for National Childcare Scheme to benefit thousands of families

More than €528 million will be paid to families this year under the National Childcare Scheme

Changes to the income thresholds for the National Childcare Scheme will see the families of some 47,000 children receive more in subsidies.

Under the scheme all eligible families may apply for a universal subsidy, regardless of income, worth up to €96.30 per week for a maximum of 45 hours.

Alternatively, families may qualify for a higher income-assessed subsidy, which varies depending on family circumstances, including income level and number of children aged under 15.

The income thresholds used to calculate the income-assessed subsidies are being increased. The lower income threshold is rising from €26,000 to €34,000, meaning families earning less than the latter sum will be able to qualify for the maximum subsidy rate.

A family with a reckonable income of €34,000 will receive a rate of €5.10 per hour for a child aged 24-52 weeks, up from €4.40 per hour.

The upper income threshold will increase from €60,000 to €68,000, meaning that families earning up to €68,000 will be able to avail of a higher income assessed rate.

For example, a family with a reckonable income of €60,000 will receive a rate of €2.84 per hour for a child aged 24-52 weeks, up from €2.14 per hour.

The multiple child discount will also increase, meaning that a lower income is used to assess entitlements, enabling many families to receive a higher hourly subsidy rate.

It is rising from €4,300 to €5,500 for families with two children and from €8,600 to €11,000 for families with three or more children.

Minister for Children Norma Foley described the changes as “another important step forward in making early learning and childcare more affordable for families”.

More than €528 million will be paid to families this year under the scheme. – PA