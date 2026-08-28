Agreement is reached in Oberstown staffing dispute after WRC talks

Hazel Nolan, Fórsa national secretary, and union members working in the Oberstown Children Detention Campus stage a protest in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

An agreement has been reached to resolve a long-running dispute over staffing levels at the Oberstown Children Detention Campus, trade union Fórsa has said.

The sides met at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) on Thursday and talks concluded just after midnight.

Fórsa welcomed the outcome of talks at the WRC on Friday. The union will ballot its members on the agreement and an outcome is expected later today.

Members staged a 12-hour strike at Oberstown, the State’s only child-detention centre, on Tuesday and were planning to hold a 48-hour strike from next Monday.

One striking care worker on Tuesday said “the core issue” of the industrial action was “the safety of the young people inside and the safety of staff working in a challenging environment”. The person said a number of workers “have been injured” on the job, are “out on long-term sick leave” or “have had to take early retirement” due to the work.

Fórsa national secretary Hazel Nolan on Friday confirmed that constructive engagement from all sides had secured an agreement.

“Our progress today was clearly helped by a demonstration of the political will required to move this difficult dispute forward,” she said in a statement.

“A clear roadmap has now been agreed, providing a basis for addressing the remaining matters in a structured and time-bound way. On this basis, the union now has a set of proposals that can be put to Fórsa members at Oberstown.”

Fórsa members will be balloted on Friday and the union is recommending a Yes vote.

“Subject to the outcome of the ballot we will pause all industrial action,” Nolan said.

She also acknowledged the role of the Department of Children and the WRC in facilitating the discussions.

“This has been a complex dispute. The ultimate goal is to make Oberstown safer for everyone, and to ensure that is achieved in a sustainable way. The proposals agreed today will help move us closer to that goal,” Nolan said.